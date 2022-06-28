The city of Laramie will apply Dibrom, a mosquito adulticide, at 7 p.m. tonight.
The spraying operation will target nuisance and vector mosquitoes, including those that can carry West Nile virus. Populations of these mosquitoes are increasing in rural areas and could spread to the city, according to a press release.
The risk for West Nile virus in the area is at a low level. No mosquitos have been tested for the virus this year, according to the city website. In 2021, four of more than 100 pools of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus.
Dibrom will be applied at the ultra-low level of 0.5 ounces per acre, according to the press release.
The following areas are scheduled to be treated Tuesday:
Southwest of the city limits along Highway 230 and the Big Laramie River drainage from the city limits southwest approximately 10 miles.
West of the city limit between the Big Laramie River to the south, Interstate 80 to the north and the Laramie Regional Airport to the west.
North of the city limit between Welsh Lane and 45th Street, including the area of the city’s wastewater treatment plant and landfill.
The spraying operation is contingent on weather conditions. There is a backup date scheduled for Wednesday.
For more information, call the mosquito control and integrated pest management hotline at 307-721-5056.