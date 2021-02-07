Dr. Yusef Salaam, motivational speaker and exonerated member of the Central Park Five, is speaking at the University of Wyoming’s 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue initiative. The theme this year is Black Lives Matter: Strides toward freedom and Justice.
Along with four others (Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray and Korey Wise) Salaam was convicted for the attack and rape of Trisha Meili on April 19, 1989. She was jogging in Central Park.
Before that night, the five — then between the ages 14 and 16 — didn’t know each other. When they were arrested and taken to the police station, they were interrogated individually and without their parents for at least seven hours before coerced into giving false statements about their involvement in Meili’s assault. Eventually, the five admitted a false confession on tape stating they had touched or restrained Meili while others assaulted her despite differences in time, location and descriptions of the circumstances surrounding the rape.
“I would hear (the police) beating up Korey Wise in the next room … they would come and look at me and say: ‘you know you’re next’,” Salaam is quoted in a 2016 The Guardian article.
“The fear made me feel really like I was not going to be able to make it out,” he said.
Although no DNA or other evidence supported their confessions, prosecutors relied on the initial interrogations and video-confessions. They were convicted, according to a BBC News publication in 2019, and sentenced to imprisonments ranging from six to 13 years.
Salaam was tried as a juvenile and received a five-to-10 year sentence.
After Salaam had served the majority of his sentencing, Matias Reyes, a convicted murderer and rapist, admitted he was responsible for the attack and sexual assault of Meili and said had acted alone. According to the Innocence Project (founded in 1992 and exonerates the wrongly convicted through DNA testing), Reyes had already admitted to a previous rape near Central Park, but the authorities failed to make any correlation.
Evidence from the crime was subjected to DNA testing and revealed the spermatozoa found in the rape kit matched Reyes’ DNA; it also revealed no correlation between the defendants or the victim.
In 2002, the convictions of the men were overturned and the five were exonerated of all crime. By this time, Salaam had served nearly seven years for a crime he did not commit.
Since his exoneration, Salaam, now 46, has advocated and educated people about the issues of false confessions, police brutality and misconduct, press ethics, race and law and the disparities in the American criminal justice system.
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF FALSE CONFESSIONS
In the 1980s and 90s, a false confession wouldn’t have been on the radar. Racial relations were tense, particularly those between Blacks and police enforcement, and at the time may have been easier or more convenient to fit the teenagers into the crime rather than work through the details for the truth.
Since 1989, 27% of people exonerated through DNA testing originally confessed to their crimes, according to a study by Professor Craig J. Trocina, director of the Miami Law Innocence Clinic.
Additionally, Saul Kassin, psychology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and Williams College, stated in “Behavioral Scientist” people confess to crimes they did not commit because they are subject to pressures of interrogation, a highly aggressive form of social influence.
“[E]specially in American style interrogation, people can become so stressed …they start to feel so hopeless about their current situation that they come to believe in a rational way a confession is in their best interest,” Kassin stated.
Kassin also said in cases with kids and others who are limited intellectually, they become so confused by evidence or false evidence they begin to think it is possible to “transgress without awareness.”
Generally, an individual’s behavior is observed as an accurate reflection of their person. The “Five” confessed on video, later viewed by a judge and jury, their guilt and remorse. They provided details (learned from interrogation) and gave apologies.
Kassin stated the viewers only see the facts presented by a confessor, but fail to see the situational forces behind it, which for the “Five” was coercion and psychological interrogation.
Salaam is the keynote speaker for this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue initiative and is slated to speak at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9 via Zoom.
To register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/MLKDODKeynote.