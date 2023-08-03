It started six years ago. That’s when mountain biking became a physical education class for sixth and seventh graders at the Laramie Middle School.
At that time, PE teacher Jamie Simmons took the special training offered by Riding for Focus, a middle school bicycle education program organized through the nonprofit Outride.
“The Outride program has been amazing,” Simmons said. “In addition to the training for teachers, it provides bikes and helmets for the students.”
Simmons said it is especially heartening when she sees a student who couldn’t ride a bike before the class, out enjoying the activity afterwards.
“I saw one student riding with her mom,” Simmons said. “Before the class, she didn’t even know how to ride and now her mom is also riding a bike and it’s something they do together.”
The success of the program is one reason a major collaborative effort came together to build a bicycle skills trail at the middle school.
Rico Verco, president of Laramie BikeNet, said it has been a major concerted effort from parents and individuals, as well as local and national nonprofits, agencies and school officials.
“It has been an amazing effort by so many to come together and make this a reality,” Verco said. “To see construction starting and the track actually being built just shows what we can accomplish when we all work together.”
While many provided donations to make the track a reality, the primary financial donors are Wyoming Pathways, a statewide nonprofit organization that promotes trails and biking; People for Bikes, a national organization with a goal of getting people on bikes; and the Albany County Recreation Board.
“Those were the big donors, but we have had amazing collaboration from local nonprofits, as well as state and local agencies,” Verco said. “The Albany County school board members have also been big supporters.”
The purpose of the bike trail is to give students and even the public the opportunity to learn new skills — as well as to just have a good time on a bicycle.
Scott Gordon, managing consultant with ContourLogic out of Boulder, Colorado, is currently on site breaking ground and getting construction started. Gordon is especially impressed with the collaborative aspect of the project, even offering some pro bono machinery and equipment while bringing a wealth of expertise in trail building.
“This project is unique in that it is actually at a school location,” Gordon said. “This is the first trail project we’ve done that is on school grounds.”
Laramie BikeNet and Common Outdoor Ground (COG), another local nonprofit group, teamed together to offer an opportunity for volunteers to pitch in to work elbow to elbow with the professional trailbuilders. That volunteer effort is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Registration, limited to 12 volunteers, is via the COG website (commonoutdoorground.org).
“This is just the first volunteer effort to actually help build the trail,” Vercoe said. “We expect that, once the trail is built, we will continue to need volunteers to maintain and improve the path.”
Current construction is underway on the north side of the track facility at the middle school. A winding path has been cut that will eventually allow cyclists to ride the ramps, banking up one side of the corridor to the other. This “flow trail” teaches how to use terrain, with the added benefit of just being a lot of fun.
Going around the perimeter of the existing track, other planned obstacles include rocks, planks, logs and tilted slabs.
“For those just learning to ride a bike, there is always an optional route to go around the obstacles,” Vercoe said. “As someone gains confidence and skill, they can then tackle the harder route.”
Simmons is excited to have the trail to enhance the mountain biking instruction, especially for students who already know how to handle a bicycle.
“The track will offer a safe and controlled place for students to learn and become comfortable on a bicycle, but it will also challenge those who are ready to take their skills to the next level,” Simmons said.
The track will be available to the general public, offering a chance for parents to participate with their kids, or just get out on their own and try new skills. It will be a great family activity right in the middle of town.
