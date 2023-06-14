Mountain Meadow Wool

Ben Hostetler, the operations manager at Mountain Meadow Wool, explains how parts of a mill work. Mountain Meadow Wool recently bought new industrial wool dyeing machinery that will make the company one of only three companies in the United States capable of dyeing on a contract basis.

 Peder Schaefer/Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO — At Mountain Meadow Wool on Plains Drive in Buffalo, the raw material comes in the back, before it’s scoured in huge machines, then graded and sorted, spun, knit and finished.

But starting in June, some of that wool may take one extra stop: an industrial dyeing facility that will allow Mountain Meadow to dye up to 300 pounds of wool a day.

