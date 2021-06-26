The bird catches my eye not because it flew off, but because it starts to fly away and then quickly lands again. It runs a few feet, stops and scolds me. The strange behavior gets my attention.
I smile when I identify the bird: it is a mountain plover. Their name indicates it should be some sort of long-legged shore bird, as are the black-bellied plover, snowy plover and semipalmated plover. These three, while rare in Wyoming, are found along shorelines and beaches.
By contrast, the mountain plover inhabits the prairie, often far from the nearest beach or shoreline. The birds in this family, which also includes the common killdeer, have a run-and-stop foraging method. They skitter forward a few feet, pause, scan the area, and then repeat the process. Stop and go; stop and go.
While I’ve spotted mountain plovers before, I can probably count the number of times on one hand. That’s because it’s a rare bird. In fact, 10 years ago it was considered for possible federal listing as a threatened or endangered species.
In 2011, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service deemed the bird more common than originally thought. That can happen when biologists spend more effort looking and discover the species isn’t as rare as was initially expected.
While not federally listed, it is deemed a Species of Greatest Conservation Need by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and the Bureau of Land Management lists it as a Sensitive Species. For that reason, Wyoming biologists, like me, keep an eye out for this uncommon bird.
Instead of frequenting shorelines, this plover likes crummy prairie. The few I’ve seen were all on active prairie dog towns where the grass is trimmed. They like flat areas with fairly skimpy ground cover and make their nests on the ground. It seems improbable their eggs or young stand a chance of escaping predation by hungry coyotes, eagles and foxes. Apparently the camouflage coloring of the eggs and chicks help it escape detection.
The first time I spotted a mountain plover was on a foggy spring morning, not far from Laramie. I was very excited to identify a bird I’d never seen before. My observation lasted only about 30 seconds and was in poor light, but I was thrilled. I returned to the spot several times but never saw the bird again, so assumed it just passed through to nest elsewhere.
This time, though, I spot the plover during the nesting season and its antics make it apparent it has young in the vicinity. The mama bird is quite agitated. She crouches low and then runs about 20 feet. Then she bobs and flops, acting every bit like she is injured and can’t fly. I’ve seen similar defensive behavior with killdeer where their antics attempt to divert danger away from their young.
I am out of my truck and move slowly. Then the bird crouches again, zigs in one direction and quickly zags the other way. That’s when I spot the two chicks.
Imagine large cottonballs with legs. The two puff balls run after their mom, where I get the treat of viewing them for just a few seconds before they vanish. I suspect they’re hiding in a greasewood bush.
I take one step closer, hoping to see them again, but mama plover resumes her broken wing antics and squawks up a storm. She is in extreme panic and I decide it’s time to leave. I return to my truck and drive away so she can gather her youngsters and relax.
Seeing those chicks run was unexpected. While unable to fly, it never dawned on me that they were fully capable of running. They were adorable.
I am blessed to see the unexpected; it is a perk of being in the field quite often with my job as a wildlife biologist. I explain it all to Dobby, my Australian shepherd, who was watching from inside the cab of my truck. It was just so cool, I tell Dobby as he tilts his head. I assume he’s listening and, while I’m sure he doesn’t understand what I’m saying, he just seems happy that I’m happy.