As the sun begins to burn off the early morning fog, Chance Sloan gathers cows and calves on June 21, 2020, along the upper Green River near Cora. Each spring since the 1890s, Sublette County cattle ranchers have pushed their herds from the lowlands up to summer pasture along the upper Green River, now a federally-regulated 267-square-mile swath of high-elevation plateau known as the Upper Green River rangeland complex.

 Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News&Guide via AP

BUFFALO — On the northern bank of Crazy Woman Woman Creek, rancher Dave Belus stood in the center of a maze of rusty, red corrals and fenced-in alleys, watching over what he described as “organized chaos.”

While the cattle-shipping process he was overseeing in eastern Johnson County this past Tuesday may have looked chaotic, it actually went smoothly, with his crew of family and friends working as a well-oiled machine to keep the cattle moving between the corrals with few stops required.

