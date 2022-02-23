CHEYENNE — The House Judiciary Committee voted 5-4 Monday to forward legislation back to the House floor that would prohibit the release of jail mugshots before someone who is convicted, except when there is a legitimate law enforcement reason to do so.
House Bill 51, “Prohibiting the release of mugshots unless convicted,” is co-sponsored by Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs. He said that in his community, there are three electronic media outlets that post morning mugshot photos of people arrested, but not yet convicted.
“My county is not the only county where this happens, but we have three electronic news media sources, using the words ‘news media’ in quotations,” Banks said. “Their first share every morning about 6:30 or 7 is the mugshots of those folks arrested the previous day. That, in my community, has become a huge source of rumor, of gossip, just water cooler fodder.”
Those mugshots stay online forever, regardless of whether those individuals are charged and convicted, he continued.
The proposed legislation would allow for release of mugshots to the public if the individual is a threat to public safety, or when necessary to help law enforcement be on the lookout for a suspect. HB 51 was also amended in committee to allow for internal sharing among criminal justice agencies.
“The reason we are taking them (is that) they are taken for identification,” Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton said. “They are used all the time, and I would hate to see that stifled. As a prosecutor, they bring over a mugshot, we identify them in court.”
Voting in favor of the bill were Reps. Mike Yin, D-Jackson; Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie; Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne; Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne; and Oakley. Voting against HB 51 were Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody; Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper; Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, and Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell.
Three Rock Springs residents testified in favor of the bill Monday morning. Police Chief Dwane Pacheco said “the court of public opinion is harsh,” and that until convicted, mugshots need not be released outside of law enforcement usage.
“A lot of people wake up to other people’s bad night, if you will,” Pacheco said.
Rock Springs resident Wing Lew told the committee that he was arrested in May of 2020 for failure to maintain a single lane of traffic, and while he blew a zero on a Breathalyzer test, he failed a portion of a field sobriety test where he was required to stand on one leg. He was arrested, but later blood test results showed zero alcohol or controlled substances in his system. He said he tried to reach out to local media outlets to prevent the spread of his mugshot, but missed one, the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner, which published his mugshot.
All of the charges were dropped, which Pacheco confirmed for the committee.
“I was extremely embarrassed of what happened,” Lew said. “What happened to me was extremely wrong.”
Lew said he sought a public apology from the police department, which he said he did not receive. He did receive a private apology. Oakley asked Pacheco if there was an internal review into the incident, and he replied that there was, but that most cases involving mugshots released before conviction are not like Lew’s.
“There was a request for an apology, but as I told Mr. Lew, the system worked the way it should work,” Pacheco said, adding that all charges were dropped. “Very few cases are of this nature, and I believe the point of this bill is that mugshot that is put out there. That does cause a lot of issue for the subject.”
Meghan Jensen, who identified herself as a mother of five currently living in Rock Springs, said she has tried to emphasize “pausing before you post” in her own life.
“I think this bill is a good start,” Jensen said.
Rodriguez-Williams said she would vote no on the bill because anyone can drive past a crime scene, take a photo and post it, and that the proposed legislation did not successfully resolve that issue. Similarly, Washut said he would vote no because the testimony he heard was that the arrest and subsequent release of information harmed Lew, and not specifically the mugshot release.
“What we heard was about a man whose reputation was besmirched by the release of information about his arrest. Whether or not his mugshot was included in that release seems superfluous,” Washut said.