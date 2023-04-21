Mule deer deaths

Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist Gary Fralick inspects a doe mule deer carcass in winter 2022-23.

 Mark Gocke/Wyoming Game and Fish Department

One of Wyoming’s flagship mule deer herds has lost more than half of its animals to an unusual inverted snowpack that’s still killing scores of animals well into April.

The dire situation has some hunters calling on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to temporarily suspend hunting in some areas.

