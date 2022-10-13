Two years ago the country was in the grips of the pandemic. That meant isolation, caution and uncertainty. Then fire struck, making the situation even worse.
The Mullen Fire started as a small blaze on the far side of the Medicine Bow Mountains. It was first reported on Sept. 17, 2020, in rugged terrain of the Savage Run Wilderness Area.
Fire is nothing new, though, and likely most Laramie residents didn’t give it much thought when it was first reported. Unfortunately, it turned into a perfect storm with the fire starting in heavy timber on steep terrain. Access was difficult, making firefighting efforts arduous. Then the wind kicked up, coming in from the west and the north. Fire prefers running uphill, and it had plenty of that coming out of Savage Run and into the adjacent Platte River Wilderness Area.
Deadfall from the pine beetle blight certainly was a factor, contributing to the high fuel available to allow the fire to spread. And spread it did with the addition of dry conditions, more wind and nary a drop of rain to squelch it.
The definition of “big fire” for the Medicine Bow Mountains took on an entirely different meaning. The total acreage burned by the Mullen Fire was 176,979.
Now, two years later, the University of Wyoming’s Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources hosts Mullen Days starting today and continuing Saturday and Sunday.
“Anyone who was here in Laramie during the Mullen fire remembers what it was like with ash falling from the sky and the sun obscured by smoke,” said Birch Malotky, emerging issues initiative coordinator for the UW Ruckelshaus Institute and one of the coordinators of the event. “But it is not over. The forest is still there, growing. Wildfire is still a part of our lives; Mullen Days is about dealing with that.”
This three day event opens with a screening of the acclaimed documentary film “ELEMENTAL: Reimagining Our Relationship with Fire.” The film shows in the UW Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center auditorium on campus starting at 6:30 p.m. today.
“In a visually stunning manner, ‘ELEMENTAL’ distills what we have learned about wildland fire over the decades and provides a roadmap for badly needed changes that will benefit thousands of people, particularly in fire-prone communities,” said Michael Dombeck, former U.S. Forest Service chief.
Next up for Mullen Days is at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Collective, located at 100 S. Second St. (formerly the Salvation Army). An open house from 1-4 p.m. offers community-run educational booths and interactive artwork. Participants of all ages can try their hand at making pinch pots with clay dug from the burn zone while also learning about how fire impacts the soil.
Other booths offer time-lapse photography of fire recovery, additional hands-on-art and information about wildfire and firefighting. Participants can take home a pocket guide to five wildflowers of the burn zone.
A panel discussion follows at 4 p.m. where the audience and panelists explore the various impacts of fire, both good and bad. This is followed with a social hour from 5-6 p.m. to include beer and snacks, with a food truck also on-site.
Tales from the Taphouse, an ongoing series of Laramie community events featuring local storytellers, offers four speakers on the theme “Living with Fire” beginning at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, participants take a leisurely hike into the Mullen Fire burn scar starting from the Lincoln Gulch Trailhead of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail.
Licensed professional counselor Stephanie Hanson and the staff of “Healing Hikes” will guide participants into the burn area. According to Malotky, participants will be invited, but not required, to reflect and process personal and community-wide impacts of the Mullen Fire using journaling conversation prompts, time in silence and mindfulness.
“We’ll consider what has been lost, what has been gained, and how we can approach our future and fire,” Maltoky said.