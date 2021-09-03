It’s been nearly a year since western winds of 70 mph pushed the Mullen Fire across the southern portion of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
That was Sept. 26, 2020. Four days later, the fire crossed into northern Colorado, “creating a more complex fire with additional challenges,” according to the U.S. Forest Service, which has released a supplemental information report on the effect the fire had on its plan to manage a forest decimated by beetle kill and drought.
“In late October 2020, a winter storm provided up to 1 foot of snow within the fire perimeter and significantly reduced fire behavior. However, due to prolonged drought in the area, heavier fuels continued to smolder. By Dec. 12, the Mullen Fire was 100% contained,” reads the supplemental information report released this week by Forest Supervisor Russel Bacon.
As a part of its Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis project (LaVA), the Forest Service created the supplemental information report, making it available for public review. It details the effect of the Mullen Fire, one of the largest in Wyoming history, on soil conditions, water resources, wildlife and aquatics.
The 2020 Landscape Vegetation Analysis project was designed to improve forest conditions in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges using a wide range of tools on a maximum of 288,000 acres spread over a 15-year period that began in 2020.
The plan was adopted and signed in August before the Mullen Fire sparked. It is considered a landscape-level project that addresses tree mortality and changed forest vegetation conditions caused by unprecedented bark beetle epidemics and other forest health issues.
The project focus is on improving forest health, productivity and public safety, according to the Medicine Bow National Forest. The project area is located within the Laramie and Brush Creek-Hayden Ranger Districts of the Medicine Bow National Forest, encompassing areas of the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges.
Broadly, the new report indicates that sufficient flexibility exists within the plan to manage the landscape based on its current condition, even after the Mullen Fire.
“The Mullen Fire burned 152,000 total acres in the LaVA project area, 89,815 acres of which were in the treatment opportunity areas, resulting in a total impact of 17.4% of the total LaVA project area,” the 2021 report reads. “Portions of the LaVA project area were moderately to severely burned as a result of the fire.”
Locations called “Linx Security Areas” for the Canada Lynx, federally listed as a threatened species, were affected by the fire. Because of that, new timber treatments proposed in LaVA that create additional unsuitable habitat “will be unacceptable in the Douglas and French Creek Lynx Analysis Units because the Mullen Fire created greater than 30% unsuitable habitat” for those animals.
Before treatments that remove live trees occur in the Snowy Range Lynx Linkage Area, evaluations of the vegetation must take place to determine if it is needed for connectivity or opportunistic foraging consistent with protecting Canada lynx, the report says.
The fire also caused localized change in conditions for timber resources within the fire perimeter, burned more than a third of nine watersheds in the area and affected soil conditions within the LaVA project area.
The new report guides the Forest Service to prioritize treatments within the Mullen Fire footprint by overlaying the needs for watersheds, wildlife and other resources.
“It is anticipated that most of the work within the Mullen Fire footprint will be focused on restoration activities like reforestation. Fuels treatments may continue in locations of low burn severity or in stands prone to windthrow,” the Forest Service said in a press release about the report.
The supplemental information report and additional information about LaVA can be found on the Medicine Bow National Forest website and social media channels.