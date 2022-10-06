In some areas of the 2020 Mullen Fire, this year fields of purple lupine appeared, as well as an assortment of other forb species. It will take a while for aspen and pine trees to grow tall enough to call it a woodland again, but new growth is there now as the area continues to regenerate after the big fire.
The area of the 2018 Badger Creek Fire still has standing dead and blackened trees, but the forest floor shows real resilience from the charred soil that remained after the fire. Today, the burn area has assorted grasses, forbs and shrubs along with small pine and larger aspen trees.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
At this time two years ago, the Mullen Fire continued to rage. It had already torched 152,000 acres but continued to grow until snow and firefighting efforts finally snuffed it out in November of 2020.
By then it burned 176,878 acres, affecting the mountain communities of Albany, Keystone, Lake Creek, Miller Lake, Fox Park and Foxborough. The sky in Laramie was dark and smoky, making outdoor exercise less than inviting.
Visiting the burn area immediately afterwards put a tear in my eye. It was a sea of charred trees with areas where the ground burned so hot it had a sheen with nary a tuft of green in sight. It didn’t all burn, of course. It was a mosaic of burned and unburned areas; but the black dominated and the view was heartbreaking.
Fire is nothing new in the Medicine Bow Mountains, of course. It was the incredible size of the Mullen Fire that made it stand out in all the bad ways.
Ever since the opening of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail in 2007, I’ve become a fire ecology nerd. Mostly I keep track of each of the five fire scars that cross the Rail Trail. Every year I wander into the old burns and note how things change. It’s pretty cool to have such an opportunity with burns of different ages offering a peek into the future of what the younger burns might become with time.
I am attuned to the stage of each fire area so that, as I bike along the Rail Trail, I know which burn scar I’m passing through. They can overlap, but the current vegetation tells the story of which of the fires left its mark in any specific area.
For the Mullen Fire, in summer of 2021 much of the forest floor was ablaze in color. Bright purple appropriately-named fireweed and yellow arnica contrasted with the still-blackened forest floor. This past summer lupine took over, blanketing the forest floor again, but with a lavender hue.
To get an idea of what the area could look like in two more years, meander through the 2018 Badger Creek Fire scar. That fire burned primarily south of Highway 230. It seemed big at the time, covering 21,310 acres before reaching the edge of the forest and having nowhere else to go. By contrast, the Mullen Fire started on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Savage Run. It had the entire mountain range to cross with plenty of beetle-killed trees to provide fuel. There was no stopping it once the winds kicked up.
After the Badger Creek Fire, I named an area “Mordor” after a scene in “Lord of the Rings.” It was black and bleak.
Today, it is starkly different. Blackened and dead pine trees still rise above the forest floor and with each strong wind more topple to the ground.
The forest floor tells a different story. It is one of resilience. This summer, lodgepole pine seedlings were thick. Ranging in height from about 6-18 inches, they numbered up to 50 baby trees in an area the size of a large living room. These trees are fire resilient thanks to their cones. The serotinous cones on the older trees open with heat, providing a natural Johnny Appleseed, spreading the seeds around where they generate quickly after a fire.
Aspen came in even sooner and, in some areas, are now 4-5 feet tall. The understory is also a flurry of grasses, forbs, and shrubs.
Head to the Squirrel Creek Fire scar where flames came through in 2012, scorching 11,000 acres. It shows what the Mullen Fire might look like in about 10 years. Aspen is thick, making for colorful leaf peeping. The Gramm Fire burned in 2003, covering 720 acres. Today, it looks like a Christmas tree farm. That’s where Mullen might be in about 20 years.
For all the burn areas, and especially the Mullen Fire, the key to understanding Mother Nature’s resilience is to look down, not up. Changes are in the understory. The burned trees remain black and stark even in the older burns. It is what is coming up from the once-burned soil that is encouraging. With time, those aspen and pine trees grow up. It will take time, but the forest will rise again as it has done, or is doing, in the other burn scars.