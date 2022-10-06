At this time two years ago, the Mullen Fire continued to rage. It had already torched 152,000 acres but continued to grow until snow and firefighting efforts finally snuffed it out in November of 2020.

By then it burned 176,878 acres, affecting the mountain communities of Albany, Keystone, Lake Creek, Miller Lake, Fox Park and Foxborough. The sky in Laramie was dark and smoky, making outdoor exercise less than inviting.

