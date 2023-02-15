CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon will have a chance to sign into law a bill that would enter Wyoming into a multi-state psychology licensing compact.

Psychologists from states entered into the agreement would be authorized to provide temporary and telemedicine services for residents in Wyoming, and local psychologists could practice in other states they are not licensed in under Senate File 26. This could be an opportunity to have mental health care support from nearly 40 states by the end of the year.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus