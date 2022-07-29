CASPER — The U.S. became the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) during the first half of 2022, the Energy Information Administration said Monday. Over those six months, the price of natural gas — which began the year unusually high — nearly tripled.

Natural gas is transported mostly by pipeline and tends not to leave the region where it originates. That leaves natural gas markets more vulnerable to local disruptions, but less vulnerable to global price swings, compared with oil.

