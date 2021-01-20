Shortly past 4 p.m., Jan. 15, Laramie Police Officers took a report of unauthorized purchases made with funds from a local business.
As a result of the Officers’ investigation, Nichole Baker, 32, Laramie, was arrested and charged with Theft (WS 6-3-402A©(i)), Forgery (WS 6-3-602A(B) and Use of Another’s Credit Card (WS 6-3-802A1(BIII).
Theft is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both, if the value of the property is $1,000 or more. Forgery is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both. Use of another’s credit card is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.
Baker remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center. No bond has been set.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty