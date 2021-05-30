Steven Morgan, public safety answering point for the Laramie Police Department, revealed earlier last week there’s currently no new evidence concerning the ongoing investigation of Dustin Murdock’s death.
The lead investigator — whose name was not disclosed — has not yet received a coroner’s report, Morgan said, which won’t be available until July at the earliest.
“[The autopsy] is very thorough … [and] takes six to eight weeks,” Albany County Coroner Jennifer Graham said Wednesday. She added the report will include a full forensic autopsy, which requires extensive testing of the organs and a toxicology analysis.
Several theories on the circumstances surrounding the death of Murdock have circulated through the Laramie community since Murdock’s body was found May 19 on the 1900 block of E. Harney, including a gunshot wound and a lightning-strike incident. Graham, however, was not at liberty to discuss any details of the investigation nor was she able to confirm or deny an apparent cause of death.
“We don’t want to backtrack in case we find evidence that we were mistaken about,” Graham said.
She added the processes involved with medicolegal autopsies are delicate and it can put the family in a “tough spot” if misinformation circulates the public.
Morgan said Murdock’s family has been informed of his death but was unable to release any names. He also said no new information has been received from the public. Police are still encouraging anyone with information to reach out to local authorities, either with LPD or the University of Wyoming Police Department.
Graham also confirmed that the other two bodies found earlier this month were in no way related to the Murdock case. Both died of natural causes. The names were not disclosed out of respect for the deceased’s families.
MEDICOLEGAL AUTOPSIES
Known also as a forensic autopsy, medicolegal autopsies are performed in the event of a sudden, unexpected, suspicious mysterious, unwitnessed, obscure, unexplained or litigious death, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
Criminal and industrial deaths, as well as deaths associated with medical negligence also merit autopsy.
The autopsy is part of a legal investigation that looks more closely at the circumstances surrounding an unnatural death.
According to the NCBI, the purpose of performing an autopsy is to establish the identity and time of death of the deceased as well as inform or refute any alleged manner of death when possible, through determining a cause of death.
A full or complete forensic autopsy includes a thorough examination of the body — including clothing and accessories — internal examinations of the organs and bones and the collection of various materials such as blood. These tests provide ancillary support for legal investigation.
If anyone has any information concerning the Dustin Murdock case and the circumstances surrounding his death, contact the LPD at 307-721-2526 or the UWPD at 307-766-5179. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via text using the keyword “UWyo” to 847411.