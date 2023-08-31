JACKSON — About 15 years after federal officials completed a lengthy process determining how to manage two of the most charismatic species that winter on the National Elk Refuge, officials are back to the drawing board, revising the plan for a new era.

“One of the most important changes that needs to be assessed, because it can have a very serious, direct impact on elk, is the occurrence of CWD,” said refuge manager Frank Durbian.

