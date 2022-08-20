America's largest and leading small-business association issued its biennial voting records recently and applauded Wyoming lawmakers for being "true friends of Main Street enterprises in the legislative session that just passed."
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) grades legislators every two years in states across the nation. They most recently graded Wyoming lawmakers on seven issues that passed in both chambers of the Wyoming Legislature and were signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon.
“Wyoming was blessed to have the state legislators it did for these past two years,” said Tony Gagliardi, Wyoming state director for the NFIB. “They fundamentally understood that a pandemic-era economy is not the time to raise taxes or promulgate new regulations, but instead a time to see what could be done to help small businesses remain solvent.
"In addition to battling every COVID-related difficulty still with us, Main Street enterprises are now contending with inflation, supply-chain disruptions, worker shortages and soaring gas prices.”
Gagliardi said in a statement that no senator or representative had a lower score than 57%, 31 had 100% pro-small-business voting records, and everyone else was in between. He said this is phenomenal and has made him the envy of a few of his counterparts in the state, and he hopes the 2023-24 Legislature can do it again.
The seven key issues considered important in supporting small businesses related to COVID-19, food freedom, student learner agreements, occupational licensing and property tax reporting and exemption.
Albany and Laramie county legislators voting records show the following approval ratings from the small-business association:
Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie: 100%
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie: 86%
Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie: 71%
Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie: 71%
Sen. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie: 100%
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie: 57%
Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne: 100%
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne: 100%
Rep. John Eklund, R-Cheyenne: 100%
Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne: 86%
Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne:71%
Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne: 100%
Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne: 100%
Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne: 86%
Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne: 100%
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne:100%
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne: 71%
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne: 100%
Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne: 100%
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne: 71%
Sen. Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne: 71%
Regarding the pandemic, NFIB wanted to amend the experience rating system requirements for claims related to COVID-19, and extend provision to prevent compensable injuries related to COVID-19 being included in an employers experience rating, which was passed unanimously in both chambers in House Bill 59.
It's position on House Bill 127, passed 58-2 in the House and 23-6 in the Senate, was to pass the act that applied to a public health order which, provided an individual is not subject to an order to quarantine or remain in isolation, allows an individual to move about freely and engage in normal activities. It also made it so any public health order to 10 days and provides that any subsequent issued by the governor would not extend beyond 60 days.
Another bill the NFIB supported was regarding public health emergency immunity amendments in Senate File 19. It wanted a bill to assure a person, entity or healthcare provider is immune from liability for damages in a claim concerning COVID-19 unless the person seeking damages proves gross negligence or willful misconduct. It was passed in the Senate, 23-7, and the House, 38-22.
All of these were signed into law by the governor, as well as bills allowing student learner agreements for course credits; specifications for applicants seeking an occupational or professional license; allowing homemade food, eggs and drinks to be sold without restrictions exceeding federal requirements; and a property tax exemption for individuals with less than $2,4000 in business property, along with replacing the criminal penalty with a civil penalty of $5 a day, not to exceed $250.