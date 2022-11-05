JACKSON — As Cody Pitz picked up the cage, the small, toothy rodent giving him the stink eye inside emitted a noticeable “pffft.” After months of working with beavers, the sound caught Pitz’s ear.

“The other thing they do as a defense mechanism is they fart really loudly,” said Pitz, the biologist who coordinates the Wyoming Wetlands Society’s beaver relocation program. “I haven’t read that anywhere, but I haven’t heard them doing that when they’re just doing their thing. It’s only if I approach them.”

