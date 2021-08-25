Of nearly 9,300 University of Wyoming students and staff tested last week for COVID-19, 42 have so far been found to have the novel coronavirus, a positivity rate of 1.19%.
As UW rolled out new public health protocols for returning to in-person instruction on campus, which began Monday, the institution marshalled its efforts to test as many as 10,000 people last Wednesday through Sunday. Along with a mask mandate for people on campus, all students and employees also are required to have a COVID test before being allowed in classes.
The test drive also was used to gather information about the virus and the UW population, according to a report released this week by the university.
An anonymous survey taken while testing found that 66% of students and 88% of employees said they have been vaccinated, a much higher rate than what had been shown through self-reporting to Student Health Service and Human Resources.
Overall, 9,296 students and employees were tested over the five days, according to UW. Those who weren’t able to be tested will be contacted and directed to schedule appointments this week.
As of Monday, there were 70 active COVID-19 cases among the UW community 45 students off campus 18 on campus and seven employees.
That so many have been tested, the low rate of positives and the higher-than-expected reported vaccination rates is good news for UW as it moves forward with classes on campus after being mostly online in 2020-21, said UW President Ed Seidel.
“While the numbers are incomplete, they show that we’re beginning the semester in conditions that will allow us to proceed with in-person classes and activities,” he said. “We’re counting on those who’ve tested positive and those with whom they’ve had contact to isolate and quarantine as required by the state.”
Seidel said that although vaccinations aren’t yet required for students and staff, they are strongly encouraged.
“Those who haven’t yet been vaccinated and are medically able should strongly consider doing so,” he said. “And everyone should adhere to our indoor mask requirement to start the semester and follow basic health guidelines, such as staying home when you’re sick, so that we keep our infection numbers under control.”
As of Monday, about 2,200 of the university’s nearly 2,900 benefited employees, or about 76%, report that they’ve received at least one does of the COVID vaccine. With nonbenefited workers added in, which includes some students, the numbers are about 56% of 6,129 employees having at least one dose.
An anonymous survey done during last week’s testing shows that 66% of students said they’ve been vaccinated, and the number for employees rises to 88%.
“We had a good idea that many of our students and employees haven’t reported their vaccinations, and the survey indicates that’s indeed the case,” Seidel said. “We strongly encourage everyone to not only be vaccinated, but to also report their vaccinations.”
More testing ahead
Moving forward, the university will continue to test students and employees through a much more limited program.
Beginning next week, a random sample of 35 of the UW population will receive emails directing them to be tested. People can only opt out of the random testing if they won’t be on campus for the week, have already been diagnosed with COVID without the last 90 days or are otherwise sick or in quarantine.