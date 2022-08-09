Power outage

Traffic going in all directions at Grand Avenue and 4th Street treat the intersection as a four-way stop as traffic lights are inoperable after a power outage hit the area about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Power reports nearly 9,800 customers are without power with an estimated time for repairs of 9:30 p.m.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang

A sudden power outage has affected part of downtown Laramie.

A recorded message on the Rocky Mountain Power customer service line says a widespread outage in Laramie is "under investigation."

