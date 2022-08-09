A sudden power outage has affected part of downtown Laramie.
A recorded message on the Rocky Mountain Power customer service line says a widespread outage in Laramie is "under investigation."
Nearly 9,800 customers are without power, RMP reports. Repair crews have been dispatched and power was initially estimated to be back on for the affected customers by 9:30 p.m., but by 3:15 p.m. the Rocky Mountain Power app was reporting an estimated restore time of "before 1 a.m." Wednesday.
How widespread the outage is or what caused it are unknown at this time.
The outage also affected the Albany County Courthouse where people were going vote early for next week's primary election. But operations were able to continue smoothly because the area is backed up by a generator and voting machines are backed up by batteries, said election worker Stacey Harvey.
Tuesday's event comes less than two months removed from another outage affected some of the same areas of the city.
About 2,500 people were without power in the core downtown area June 14 when a construction crew damaged a communications line while doing repairs along North 3rd Street.
That outage happened about 7:15 a.m. and prompted some downtown businesses to delay opening or close for the day. Even as customers were brought back online with power, some still experienced rolling blackouts as permanent repairs were made. That outage lasted into the evening for many customers.
Today's outage was reported at 1:35 p.m., is much larger and as of 2:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power is investigating where it originates from and what caused it, said David Eskelsen, a company spokesman.
"It's clearly a transmission problem," he said, adding he would update the situation "as soon as I get a little bit more information."
The company has dispatched crews to address the problem, and just how long it takes to restore power could depend on the nature of the outage, he said. For example, something that's physically damaged and requires extensive repairs could take longer than a mechanical issue.
"If the problem is something that's physically damaged and needs a lot of repair, the outage could be longer," he said.
The 9:30 p.m. estimate is "a calculation based on the size of the outage and past experience," Eskelsen said, adding that it could take much less time or more.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
