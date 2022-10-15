Tripp Sanders, age 3, tries some pretend play at The Nest, a new indoor play space for small children and their parents, as his mother, Emily, watches. The Nest opened on Oct. 7 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center.
Tripp Sanders, age 3, tries some pretend play at The Nest, a new indoor play space for small children and their parents, as his mother, Emily, watches. The Nest opened on Oct. 7 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center.
Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang
Rhianna Handschu plays with her son, Reece Handschu, age 2, in The Nest as she prepared to open the new indoor play center.
As fall weather moves into Laramie, parents of small children may foresee a time when the walls of their living rooms close in as they step delicately around a maze of plastic bricks for the hundredth time.
The parents, and the children who deposited the blocks everywhere, might benefit from a warm, safe, indoor space where they could play together and leave the blocks behind.
They may find that space in The Nest, which opened its doors in Laramie on Oct. 7.
The Nest is a place for young children, accompanied by an adult, to play. It has age-appropriate toys and a place for children to run. It is also a place where parents can connect, said owner and developer Rhianna Handschu.
“Laramie doesn’t have a lot of opportunities for parents to get together. We have the library, but not a lot of other places — places to build the community,” she said.
“I’m most excited to be filling a gap for Laramie and providing a place for families to come together,” she said.
The new indoor play area is located in the Laramie Plains Civic Center. It has a play room for children age 2 and under, and one for older children. A third room is set up for active play.
Handschu said the activities at The Nest are appropriate for children ages 0-7. The space will hold 25-30 adults and children.
On its opening day, The Nest was visited by Philip and Emily Sanders and 3-year-old Tripp.
“We were looking for indoor things to do during the days when the weather gets bad,” Emily Sanders said. As she spoke, Tripp tried puzzles, several trucks and a firefighter’s costume. She said they planned to return.
Although the space is set up for older and younger children, Handschu said, children and their adults are free to move from room to room so siblings or friends can play together.
Handschu decorated the playrooms with a wall-size sunshine or aspen forest. Racks of toys line the walls. The active play room has equipment to bounce on and room to run.
Handschu said she will have hand washing or sanitizing available as parents and children come in, and will regularly clean toys with an all-natural sanitizing spray.
Handschu used her knowledge of early childhood and experience in a child care center to select the toys and design The Nest, she said. She has a degree in elementary education and a minor in early childhood from the University of Wyoming.
She saw the need for an indoor play space after creating pop-up play opportunities during the pandemic.
“This started as a toy library in 2020. Reece (Handschu’s son) was born in early March. I had been working in child care and decided not to go back to that,” Handschu said.
When “things calmed down,” she started taking her library of toys to the gym at the downstairs at the civic center. The popups were very popular but she found that hauling toys in and out of the gym was daunting.
“I knew where I wanted to end up,” Handschu said.
The “where” is a suite of rooms that used to house the Wyoming Women’s Business Center.
Handschu said that in addition to providing a play space and an opportunity for parents to connect with their children, she hopes the center will become a hub for young parents. Plans call for parenting classes and said she has had a request for a dad’s group.
On Thursdays, she said, The Nest will open at noon and close at 6:30 to accommodate a family game night.
Handschu said she also hopes to host activities for families including pumpkin painting, more when she is more settled.