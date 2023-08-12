The University of Wyoming Albany County Extension office recently welcomed Amanda Dougherty as its new 4-H youth development educator.
Dougherty has previously worked as a research associate at UW’s EPSCoR (Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research) program and the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management, where her leadership earned her a National Public Health Laboratories Association Fellowship, according to a news release.
Dougherty enjoys sharing knowledge and inspiring youth and adults to get excited about science. Since 2016, she has volunteered with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department as a hunter education instructor. She also has led outreach and educational workshops for the first Wyoming seed bank, which she co-founded.
Dougherty’s scientific expertise and volunteer work is complemented by her lifelong interest and background in agriculture. She is a third-generation farmer raised on a dairy farm in northern Illinois and, to this day, she runs a small hobby farm in Laramie.
“Working in laboratories has taught me how to problem solve, be resilient and how to find reliable information, all of which I can bring to my new role,” Dougherty said in the release. “I am excited to become a part of the thriving 4-H community in Albany County and learn how the program can grow and change to meet the needs of its members.”
She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology and biochemistry from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, and achieved her Ph.D. in animal and veterinary sciences at the University of Wyoming.
“Amanda’s experience in natural resources and working with volunteers will be beneficial to Albany County,” said Mandy Marney, senior associate director of UW Extension, in the release. “She brings enthusiasm and innovation to the position. We are excited to see the great things she accomplishes.”
Dougherty began her work with UW Extension on July 5. She can be contacted by email at afluegel@uwyo.edu or by calling 307-721-2571.
Since 1914, the University of Wyoming Extension has provided lifelong learning opportunities to Wyoming citizens across the state. With roots in agricultural education, UW Extension supports rural communities facing contemporary challenges and changes.
UW Extension brings the university’s resources to each of the state’s 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation. To learn more about UW Extension, visit online at uwyo.edu/uwe/ or call 307-766-5124.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.