The University of Wyoming Albany County Extension office recently welcomed Amanda Dougherty as its new 4-H youth development educator.

Dougherty has previously worked as a research associate at UW’s EPSCoR (Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research) program and the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management, where her leadership earned her a National Public Health Laboratories Association Fellowship, according to a news release.

