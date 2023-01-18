Lovell Chronicle
LOVELL — A new crash detection feature on Apple products cost the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Department and Big Horn County Search and Rescue approximately 96 man hours in the last week on false alarms.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Southern Sioux County, North Laramie Range, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, and the Laramie Valley. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Lovell Chronicle
LOVELL — A new crash detection feature on Apple products cost the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Department and Big Horn County Search and Rescue approximately 96 man hours in the last week on false alarms.
According to Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn, dispatch recently received two alerts, one from the Hunt Mountain area and one from the Crystal Creek turnoff at Burgess Junction, of snowmobilers crashing up in the Big Horn Mountains.
In both cases, once emergency personnel caught up to the snowmobiler in question, they not only found them in a state of good health and no distress, they found that the snowmobiler hadn’t crashed at all.
Both calls saw eight to 10 search and rescue members and two deputies respond.
The culprit, Blackburn said, is a crash detection feature added to Apple iPhones and iWatches in November.
Once detecting a crash, the feature automatically contacts 911 services, ensuring a quick response in the case of an emergency.
It’s a good idea in theory, Blackburn said, but it’s got a serious bug. The crash detection can’t tell the difference between an actual wreck and sudden deceleration.
In both instances, a quick and sudden stop triggered the detection feature and alerted emergency services without the snowmobiler ever knowing it.
“Nobody ever made us aware of the feature prior to this,” Blackburn said. “Both of these cases took up a considerable amount of time. A lot of people don’t realize what’s going on with their phone.”
The problem is far from isolated to Big Horn County. Reports have been abundant of false alarms from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and British Columbia.
Charles Pitman, a member of the Summit County Rescue Group, told the Cowboy State Daily in a Jan. 5 article, “Colorado 911 Centers Getting Besieged With iPhone False Alarms At Ski Resorts; Warn Wyoming Of Onslaught,” that the Summit County dispatch center received more than 70 false automated Apple emergency alerts over Christmas weekend.
One isn’t helpless if they trigger the alarm, but they have to be quick in order to prevent the alert to emergency services. Blackburn said the feature gives the iPhone or iWatch user only about a minute to realize that the emergency call feature has been triggered and turn it off.
In both cases, the snowmobilers had no idea they had set off the system.
“It’s a great idea,” Blackburn said. “It doesn’t seem to have been particularly well thought through.”
While emergency personnel hope for a quick fix to the feature, until that occurs, they are at its mercy. Blackburn said emergency personnel will continue to respond, they will now just have to keep their fingers crossed that it isn’t another false alarm.
“Search and rescue has a very active program with our snowmobilers,” Blackburn said. “There’s a possibility we’re going to have to expend a lot more effort because of this.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.