If you drive down Snowy Range Road on Laramie’s west side, you will probably notice a striking new addition to the landscape: a sculpture of a 13.5 foot head made out of cottonwood bark.
The piece is titled “Exhaling Dissolution,” and was created by artist Sarah Deppe of Madison, Wis. The work had previously been installed in Iowa and Tennessee.
“This work, which depicts a human head, speaks to community voices in its gesture. The primary focus is to initiate conversations about social issues such as the environment, and to give a voice to nature. The face can represent different aspects of the community, becoming a voice of the people,” Deppe said in her artist statement.
Deppe earned her Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She writes that she is interested in how objects and materials within urban spaces shift and warp our interactions with the natural world.
This is the second sculpture installed this year for the Snowy Range Rotating Sculpture Program established by the City of Laramie in 2019. The program is administered by the Laramie Public Art Coalition (LPAC).
The first sculpture installed for this program was Clifton Cox’s “Taking Flight,” a 13-foot-tall abstract stainless steel piece evoking a bird in flight or a “Eureka!” moment of thought. “Taking Flight” is located at the intersection of Harney and Third Streets. Both sculptures will be installed for three years, and then new artwork will be installed.
The two works of art were chosen by a selection panel that included City of Laramie Vice-Mayor, Jayne Pearce; Albany County Treasurer, Tracy Fletcher; University of Wyoming professor of sculpture, Ashleyhope Carlisle; artist Favian Hernandez; and artist and West Side resident, RoseMarie London. The panel was guided by community feedback, and voted on a total of 78 artworks from artists across the nation.
Laura McDermit, executive director of LPAC, explained that when the Snowy Range viaduct was built three years ago there were sculpture pads built into the project. The city had also set aside funds for beautification, and so these installations have been several years in the making.
“We asked for community feedback, and people said they wanted to see something different. They wanted to see something that represented the quirkiness of Laramie, and had references to our landscape and nature,” McDermit said.
As part of the project, the artists will come to Laramie for community engagement opportunities. These opportunities have been on hold due to COVID-19, but will be announced soon as vaccination efforts continue. During these events, the community will have the time to connect with the artists and share their feedback on the work.
SEE THE SCULPTURE
“Exhaling Dissolution” is located on the west side pad at the intersection of Clark Street and Snowy Range Road.
TO LEARN MORE
For more information on the artist, Sarah Deppe, visit www.sarahdeppe.com. For more information about LPAC’s projects, visit www.laramiepublicart.org.