Boomerang Writer
After saying goodbye to its latest fifth grade class in June, Slade Elementary School in Laramie will host a ribbon cutting for its new building this week.
After years of planning and construction, the school’s community has eagerly awaited the shift, curious about the interior of the new building. The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at 1223 E. Shield St.
“Every morning, I drive around the grounds to check on the progress of these diligent and dedicated work men and women,” said Superintendent John Goldhardt in a press release. “The bus stop area they started pouring these last few days is quickly going in. The work is top-notch and their pace impressive.”
While saying goodbye to the old Slade building was difficult for some, they’re also hopeful a new facility will mean a boost in the quality of education and tools available to students in coming classes.
Albany County School District 1 reports that each classroom is equipped with Newline Interactive Displays, 1-gigabyte internet, high-definition docking cameras and excellent wireless connectivity.
“I was sad to see the doors close on my alma mater, but change is good and this facility is state of the art,” said Kayce Baldwin, a former Slade student who now works in school district administration. “There certainly won’t be any students sent outside to clap the erasers together as I did. They won’t know what it was like to see the clouds of chalk sway in the Wyoming wind, laughing and choking on chalk dust!”
While students won’t have physical chalkboards to draw ideas or learn concepts on, Newline Interactive Displays offer a digital chalkboard experience that allows students to interact just as effectively as before, and with more tools. Students can look forward to a digitally-supported education at the new, evolved version of Slade Elementary as the school year approaches.
The new facility is located at the site of the old Laramie High School near the corner of 11th and Reynolds streets, and it will replace its smaller and aging predecessor a couple blocks to the south.
Construction of the $17.8 million, 60,000-square-foot school began just more than a year ago. It features three classroom wings with a capacity of 460 students and 50 staff on 9.1 acres.
Planning for the new school building began in December 2020, marking this month as the end to a nearly two-year building process. In addition to digital features, the school uses energy-efficient lighting and has natural lighting throughout the building.
The school district invites the community to join in celebrating the new Slade Elementary before the start of the fall semester.