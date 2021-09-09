...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
THURSDAY FOR FWZ 301 AND 311...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FWZ 301...302...303 AND NORTHERN 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 302, 303, AND 308...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 302...303 and Northern 308.
* WIND...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 MPH with
occasional gusts 30 to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
New community college trustees gather info
By JAKE GOODRICK
Gillette News Record Via Wyoming News Exchange
GILLETTE — Less than a month into the Gillette Community College District’s existence, trustees are still in the “information gathering” phase, in regard to forming a budget, appointing a district president/CEO and beginning the accreditation process.
Chairman Robert Palmer said that while the board has not taken action on appointing a district president yet, he hopes it reaches a consensus on who to hire in the next 30 to 60 days.
Another priority of the board is to reach a memorandum of understanding with the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
Palmer will be joined by trustees Alison Ochs Gee and Josh McGrath in working with NWCCD representatives on an agreement on how to navigate the upcoming years, while GCCD seeks its own accreditation and continues to operate under the NWCCD umbrella in the meantime.
During Tuesday’s special meeting, Palmer said he expects to report an update on those discussions at the board’s next meeting.
Trustees will convene next in a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 1.
On Tuesday, they also agreed to a regular meeting schedule of 11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. Its first regular meeting will be Oct. 20.
The committees on budget, branding, policy and the memorandum of understanding updated the board on Tuesday, but have not reached the point of taking action.
“These committee reports, it’s just a lot of information gathering at this point,” Palmer said during the meeting. “We’re just trying to get ourselves familiar with the different aspects of being a community college board and what it takes to run the eighth community college (district) in the state of Wyoming.”
As far as a timeline for accreditation, trustee Olin Oedekoven said it is too early to begin speculating on that. At this stage of development for the new district, he said trustees can educate themselves on the process, but it is too soon to approach the Higher Learning Commission.
“Before we even start engaging them in the conversation, there are many pieces and parts we need to have in place, before we can have a realistic conversation with the (Higher Learning Commission),” Oedekoven said.
Because of Gillette College’s existing infrastructure and programming, accreditation has been estimated to take up to five years.
Those serious conversations with the Higher Learning Commission about accreditation may not begin until next spring, he said.