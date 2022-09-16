While local COVID-19 risk levels remain low, new vaccines and decreased global case counts bring an added glimmer of hope in fighting the pandemic.

On Wednesday, worldwide COVID-19 cases dipped to the lowest reported numbers since March 2020, according to the Associated Press. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that while public health efforts need to continue, the end of the pandemic could be in sight.

