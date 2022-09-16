A staff member receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Ivinson Memorial Hospital when the vaccine first arrived in Albany County. A new bivalent booster shot is not available to offer additional protection against the virus.
While local COVID-19 risk levels remain low, new vaccines and decreased global case counts bring an added glimmer of hope in fighting the pandemic.
On Wednesday, worldwide COVID-19 cases dipped to the lowest reported numbers since March 2020, according to the Associated Press. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that while public health efforts need to continue, the end of the pandemic could be in sight.
In Wyoming, there were a total of 167 active cases as of Tuesday and 373 confirmed or probable cases in the past week, according to Wyoming Department of Health data. In Albany County, there were 21 active cases as of Tuesday and 38 confirmed or probable cases in the past week.
Most of the local cases were among people 19-29 years old. The age group with the second highest number of cases is among people 18 and younger, followed by the 30-39 age group.
More protection
With a new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine available, some residents are grasping at the chance to gain a new layer of resilience against the virus.
About 26,000 doses of the booster have been distributed throughout Wyoming since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its use Aug. 31, said Albany County Health Officer Jean Allais.
At Pole Mountain Pharmacy, people are booking appointments up to two weeks in advance, owner Brett Kvenild said. He compared the demand for the boosters to that of the original COVID-19 vaccine because of the wide eligibility.
“There’s definitely been higher demand because of the large group of people,” Kvenild said. “We’re having lots of folks asking for it and helping as many as we can.”
The new booster offers protection for more than one strain of COVID-19, Allais said. This includes the recent BA.4 and BA.5 strains. While the original COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against severe illness and death, the updated vaccine can help prevent infection.
There have been tests and human data recorded on both beta and omicron COVID-19 vaccines, Allais said. The booster covers multiple new strains of the virus much in the same way a seasonal flu shot would.
“Changing the strains for a vaccine that’s already been studied is not new,” Allais said. “We do this for the flu vaccine every year. (The FDA) allows changes in flu vaccine as the flu virus evolves without requiring a full efficacy trial.”
Anyone wanting to receive the new booster shot must have received the primary COVID-19 vaccine series to be eligible. The new booster should be administered at least two months after a person’s last vaccine dose and at least three months after any COVID-19 infection, Allais said.
It is still recommended that people receive the booster if they were infected with COVID-19, and people can receive their flu shot at the same time as their booster.
The Moderna vaccine is available to people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is available for people 12 and older. Aside from this distinction, there isn’t a noteworthy difference between the brands, Kvenild said.
While Pole Mountain Pharmacy has a plentiful supply of Pfizer vaccine doses, there have been less Moderna doses available. Kvenild expects the problem to be resolved in the coming weeks.
People can check local vaccine availability and make appointments online at vaccines.gov or by contacting their local pharmacy or health care provider.