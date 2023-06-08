SARATOGA — Drawing from the same pool of providers who staff the Cheyenne and Laramie hospitals, the newly opened North Platte Valley Medical Center Emergency Room in Saratoga has been busy in the days since it opened.
“We have seen over 20 patients in the ER now,” NPVMC CEO Jeff Mincy said this week, following an emergency room opening date of May 30.
Previously, the closest emergency rooms for residents in the rural Upper North Platte Valley area of Carbon County were in Rawlins or Laramie, 42 and 100 miles away, respectively.
The emergency room is staffed by four full-time providers who work on rotation and three part-time providers, through Align Providers of Wyoming. Align, Mincy explained, is a group of physicians, PAs and nurse practitioners who are currently the providers for the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center ER, the Ivinson Memorial Hospital ER and others in the region.
The Saratoga hospital includes a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient hospital, extended care, physical and occupational therapy, high complexity laboratory, Platte Valley Clinic, and advanced imaging department comprised of CT, X-ray, ultrasound, 3D digital mammography, DEXA scan and fluoroscopy, as well as mobile MRI capabilities.
Four patients have been received in the ER transported by local EMS, and three patients were treated and transported to Cheyenne for higher levels of care. Mincy said ongoing relationships between referring doctors make the transition between facilities, when necessary, easier.
Seventeen Saratoga Care Center residents were also admitted on Tuesday into extended care at NPVMC. Extra staff were on hand to make sure the transition went as smoothly as possible for the residents.
“Like anything new, we are working through changes in workflow, but our staff and patients are dealing well with the changes,” Mincy said.
Visiting specialists –including pediatric, OB/GYN and general surgery providers — are scheduled to see patients in the new building beginning this week. Many providers, including Dr. John Ullrich, a general surgery specialist in Laramie, and Meadowlark Pediatrics from Laramie, will offer specialty care in Saratoga.
“I’m very excited to see the results of years of work coming to fruition,” Mincy said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team that has come together to care for the residents and guests of the valley.”
The North Platte Valley Medical Center is located at 1300 W. Bridge Ave. in Saratoga. Call 307-326-3169 for an appointment, or call 911 for an emergency.
