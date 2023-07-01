Two new administrators in Albany County School District 1 have support for both teachers and students as priorities in their new roles.
In May, the ACSD1 Board of Trustees named Mariah Learned the new vice principal at Laramie High School and Jolene Roesler principal at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School.
Roesler replaces Jeff Stender, who transferred as principal at Beitel Elementary. Learned replaces Brooke Fergon, who will be the principal at the University of Wyoming Lab School.
As they move into their new offices and new responsibilities, both said that they hope to foster a culture of respect for learning.
Learned said her new position is a journey that has happily come full circle. Learned is a graduate of LHS and, throughout her career, has wanted to return.
Before her appointment as vice principal, Learned had been acting instructional facilitator at the University of Wyoming Lab School. She was previously a reading and math specialist.
But her connection to ACSD1 goes back even further.
“I actually started working for the school district when I was 17,” Learned said. “It was between my junior and senior year, that summer, and I worked part-time for five years doing summer crew work, substitute custodian, Saturday school monitor, school detention monitor, all those things part-time before I got a position as a special education paraprofessional at Laramie High School.”
As a reading and math specialist, she helped students who were struggling with those subjects. Difficulty with reading, especially, can affect a student’s performance throughout their school experience.
“It’s great to see the ones who struggled, who fought tooth and nail, and maybe needed extra time and a different way for it to be presented to them, I think my passion really lies in literacy instruction,” Learned said.
Learned started with the LHS administrative team in mid-May.
“It feels really natural. I’m sure there will be a learning curve, but it’s something I’m looking forward to,” she said. “Getting back to Laramie High School has always been my goal after I started teaching.”
She added that she sees her role as a supporting one.
“We need a culture in your building and in your community where teachers know they are valued, and showing up every day to support the important work that they do. That’s such a critical piece of being an administrator and I know we have phenomenal teachers in Albany County,” Learned said.
Jolene Roesler
Being an advocate for teachers and students is one of the priorities for Roesler as she begins her tenure at the Indian Paintbrush Elementary School.
“I feel my role as a principal is to help advocate for students, to insure they are all getting what they need, and to support teachers. To help model through actions,” Roesler said. “I’d say I’m a doer, I want to be involved. I want to be an instructional leader, a principal that’s in the classroom, that often reads to students, participates in the learning the teachers are going through, on the professional development side.”
Roesler’s communication style leans heavily on listening.
“I’m very calm and reflective. It’s been said that I have clear communication skills. To communicate with the staff I’m going to be open and honest, give them as much information as I can,” she said.
The district really embraces the professional learning communities, and the value of learning and growing together as educators, Roesler continued.
“I connect well with my students and families. I value building relationships with people, and meeting people where they are and providing students with what they need when they need it,” she said.
Most recently, Roesler was a first-grade teacher at Slade Elementary School, and previously worked as a kindergarten teacher at Beitel Elementary, and a special education teacher at Laramie Middle School.
At the middle school, one of her achievements was launching the Community Based Instruction lifeskills program in Laramie.
The program was designed to broaden the scope of materials for special needs students by taking them out to the community.
“When I started teaching, 24 years ago, all the students with special needs were self-contained,” Roesler said. “Their classroom was just a room. They didn’t go to a science class or art or music. At that time, special education was very specialized.”
She added that kind of collaboration has made it possible to make real changes in the district.
“Albany County really embraces the professional learning communities, and the value of learning and growing together as educators,” Roesler said. “I’m excited to be here at Indian Paintbrush. They have a phenomenal staff here. I’ve been an educator for so many years I know many of them, so I’m excited to work along side of them, work together to build a collaborative model in our system for our students.”
Despite the pressures that some teachers face, Roesler said teaching remains an important career, and one she would choose again.
“Education’s everything — the building blocks to the foundation for individual skills. We need educators to come in and have that passion for students and learning, to share their wealth of knowledge with students,” she said.
She recommends that teachers, particularly those just entering the profession, be flexible and aware that they’re there “for students first and foremost.”
And she added, learn to be patient. It’s a skill all teachers need.