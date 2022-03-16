Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees has backed out of a contract with McPherson & Jacobson, a headhunting firm that was set to help the district in its search for a new superintendent.
The board unanimously voted on the decision after coming out of an executive session during a special meeting Friday.
McPherson & Jacobson was originally selected after company representative Randy Zila met with the school board Feb. 23 and again March 2 to outline a timeline and strategy for recruiting a new superintendent.
After rescinding the appointment of McPherson & Jacobson, the board approved a motion to appoint the Wyoming School Boards Association to do the search, which also had representatives at the Feb. 23 meeting.
Wyoming School Boards Association helped the district hire Superintendent Jubal Yennie during a search in 2015. Yennie recently tendered his resignation and will leave the position at the end of the school year.
After doing some preliminary work with McPherson & Jacobson, the board decided to go in a different direction, chairperson Janice Marshall said. The search process will still follow the same tentative timeline, with interviews taking place the week of April 25.
“I’d like to just focus on the path going forward. We are looking at a positive path with WSBA,” Marshall said when asked for a reason behind the change.
While the community will still have the chance to give input on the superintendent candidates, this will now happen later in the process than was originally planned.
Community members will have a chance to meet the candidates when they are in town for interviews at the end of April. There will be an opportunity for people to ask the candidates questions and share their feedback on the candidates afterward.
“I think that will be more informative for the community,” Marshall said, adding that the process with WSBA has already begun and that the team is working “full steam ahead.”
The board determined a starting pay range of $170,000-$185,000 a year for the new superintendent. The compensation will include health, dental and vision insurance with other benefits such as a laptop or vehicle negotiable.
The range is in line with what Yennie is making and with other school districts in the state, where a salary of $200,000 a year would be on the high end.
“Accountable”, “articulate,” “ethical,” “professional,” “transparent,” “accessible,” “student-focused” and “empathetic” were some of the adjectives that came up in the board’s discussion of their ideal applicant.
“I think it’s important to have a superintendent that views the school district … as a broader part of society and community,” Trustee Nathan Martin said.
All candidates will be required to have five years of experience as well as a doctorate degree in school administration.