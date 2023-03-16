Laramie Parks and Recreation has announced new enhancements at the Laramie Community Recreation Center to provide fun and exercise for all.
Additions include a multi-generational climbing and activity area called the “Rec Zone” as well as new digital signage and online membership registration, according to a city of Laramie news release on Tuesday.
The recreation center revamp comes on the heels of the remodel of the Grand Hall in 2021. The renovation remodeled the entrance to streamline check-in and create touchless turnstiles and also replaced cubicles in the administrative area with individual offices.
The prior remodel took space from the childcare room and indoor playground which was underutilized in the current area. The “Rec Zone” replaced the indoor playground with equipment suitable for children, teens and adults.
“We wanted this area to be something that people of all ages and abilities can access and enjoy,” Recreation Manager Jodi Guerin said in the release. “Parents with children, older kids, younger kids — it’s open for everyone. The area focuses on physical movement to keep people active and healthy; that’s our goal.”
The activity area features unique and fun ways for body movement, including climbing walls and Kinetix action towers from Eldorado Climbing, and a new interactive game known as MOVMNT, by Burke that the recreation center introduced, according to the release.
The MOVMNT piece was discovered after a rec center staff member attended the National Recreation and Parks Association Conference to learn about engaging, competitive games they could offer Laramie. It is an addition that anyone can play to enhance their mobility, enjoy a challenge and have fun. Users can play solo or with friends and even adjust difficulty levels. MOVMNT fulfills the interactive full-body movement activity that the rec center was searching for to ensure the entire area is kid-friendly and engaging for all ages.
“This new activity area has been very well-received by the community,” Guerin said. “Kids have been enjoying it quite a bit. It’s also great for people who want to watch their kid’s basketball while also letting their other kid(s) play and be engaged.”
Further updates to the rec center are anticipated to focus on the leisure pool this summer. Rec center staff are currently laying the groundwork, ensuring the leisure pool updates can be as smooth as possible with limited closures.
Building on the activity area momentum, the rec center also is anticipating a full season for youth programs, several of which are currently still open for registration. They include:
• Middle school age recreational soccer is open for registration until April 3. This program is for children who are a little bit older but don’t want to play in a competitive soccer league;
• The rec center also is partnering with the Lander Valley Jackalopes Track and Field to offer a youth track and field program to help young athletes develop their skills. Registration for the track and field program closes April 17;
• Registration will open on April 20 for the Adventure Kids Summer Camps. This includes nine weeks of programming for the summer with each program lasting a week and featuring different activities. Kids can register for any number of weeks. Parents should register early as registration for the Summer Camps fill quickly.
The rec center also is gearing up to release summer swim lessons later this spring. More details an updates are available on the Laramie Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
To view all activities and programs, and to register, visit online at parksandrec.cityoflaramie.org/. To learn more about the recreation center and its amenities and programs, visit online at cityoflaramie.org/96/Parks-Recreation. For further questions, contact Guerin by email at jguerin@cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5259.