Brian Browne was selected to be the new police chief for the Laramie Police Department and will start in the position Wednesday with a salary of $120,000.
Browne replaces former chief Dale Stalder, who retired in September after holding the position for 13 years.
“He’s proven in terms of being a leader in policing,” city manager Janine Jordan said of Browne. “His skillset is proven in that he has done a lot of things that would be of value to our community.”
Browne has 20 years of law enforcement experience, and most previously worked as a captain in the Anaheim Police Department in California. Through various leadership roles, Browne was involved with internal affairs, professional standards, the major incident review team and the Anaheim Police Review Board.
Browne also was a medic in the United States Army National Guard and has a Master of Science in criminal justice.
Browne said community engagement, precision policing and organizational excellence will be his top priorities as police chief.
“I want to make sure that we’re using our resources, we’re using them appropriately where there is an issue,” Browne said. “Sometimes statistics will give us the best idea (of) where we could positively impact our community by deploying resources in those areas.”
In addition to using resources wisely, Browne said he would like to ensure that officers are well trained and that the department is responsive to the needs of the community.
A group of local residents has been calling for more transparency in the department, and recently suggested the city adopt practices for the department such as forming a civilian oversight board and establishing a system where people can make complaints about the department externally.
Browne’s experience integrating community members, organizations and law enforcement will help the city respond to these concerns, Jordan said.
“I think what we do oftentimes historically in law enforcement is that we refuse to change when our community is asking for or demanding change, and I think that’s something as police chief we have to be open to,” Browne said.
Browne said he hopes to build trust of LPD by increasing transparency in a variety of ways, such as through social media, community events and posting policies online, and added that he is open to working to find a solution that fits with the community.
This also includes communicating with his staff to ensure they understand why the department is making certain decisions.
“The most important thing for me is to build relationships with those members of our community that are distrustful of what we’re doing,” Browne said. “Based on what I’ve seen, the LPD has nothing to hide. I believe them to be a high performing organization.”
In terms of mental health response, Browne said he would like to build upon existing mental health training and get involved with the Albany County Mental Health Board and other local groups.
"He seems to understand the need for transparency and he seems to be open to some type of oversight board and different types of responses for calls," said Linda Devine, a local lawyer and former member of the police and community working group. "I really hope that he’s going to work hard with the Albany County Mental Health Board because the previous chief was on there too.”
Devine said she felt hopeful about the new chief and would like to see him make other changes as well, such as updating the way officers respond to domestic violence calls and reconsidering posting mugshots with felony arrest press releases.
The city selected Browne from about 30 candidates who applied for the position during a nationwide search. The selection process included a visit to Laramie and interviews from two panels made up of community members. The top three candidates also attended a forum open to the public in September.
Browne has undergone a background investigation from Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and been vetted by the Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training board, Jordan said.
“I’d like to say how much I appreciate the community and all of the people who got involved in interview panels … the individual citizens who came to the forums and the input that I received from all of the folks in law enforcement in the community,” Jordan said.
Browne said he’s visited Laramie multiple times over the past 10 years and felt the community is a place he, his wife and kids could live long term.
“I’m excited to get to work,” Browne said. “I will probably more likely than not be there 24/7, but I’m really excited to meet everybody in the community … and am looking forward to building relationships and bridges that are going to benefit the police department and the community.”