Brian Browne is the new police chief of Laramie Police Department. His first day on the job is Wednesday.

Brian Browne was selected to be the new police chief for the Laramie Police Department and will start in the position Wednesday with a salary of $120,000.

Browne replaces former chief Dale Stalder, who retired in September after holding the position for 13 years.

