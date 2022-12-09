City Engineer Eric Jaap shows a tour group a wash bay within a vehicle storage building at the Laramie Municipal Operations Center Dec. 6. The complex has been completed after planning started in 2014.
Holiday decorations and historical planning equipment are on display at a sitting area in the Laramie Municipal Operations Center Dec. 6. The complex was completed earlier this year and houses most city departments.
The Laramie Municipal Operations Center was completed in June 2022 after a planning process that began in 2014. The group of buildings will be the center for the majority of city activity.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
City Engineer Eric Jaap shows a tour group a wash bay within a vehicle storage building at the Laramie Municipal Operations Center Dec. 6. The complex has been completed after planning started in 2014.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
The Laramie Municipal Operations Center was completed in June 2022 after a planning process that began in 2014. The group of buildings will be the center for the majority of city activity.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
The entrance to the administration building of the Laramie Municipal Operations Center is open to the public. The complex was completed in June 2022 after a planning process that began in 2014.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
A tour group surveys the map room at the Laramie Municipal Operations Center Dec. 6. The complex was recently finished after years of construction and planning.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
A conference room is in the engineering office area of the administration building at the Laramie Municipal Operations Center. The group of buildings will act as a central location for city staff.
Years of planning and building finally paid off for the city of Laramie this week when the long-awaited Municipal Operations Center was on display for the public during an open house Tuesday afternoon.
The multi-building complex is now the center of multiple city services, such as engineering, administration, solid waste and wastewater and the street division.
The city began the planning for the $21.5 million project in 2014. The property for the project — which is the site of the old WyoTech campus on North 3rd Street — was purchased in 2017, and the building was first occupied in June 2022.
“We had our ups and downs,” William Wheatley, principal architect with Plan One Architects, said of working on the project.
The complex includes a central building, which houses the city engineering and administration departments along with a space for public gatherings, along with additional buildings for vehicle storage and solid waste and wastewater division offices.
The project did require the demolition of a building that was leftover from the WyoTech campus, in order to make room for the administration and vehicle storage structures.
The new structure is about the same size at 34,000 square feet, but includes a modern design that is more insulated and energy efficient, Wheatley said.
There are now solar panels on the vehicle storage building, which are meant to help the site sustain itself independently.
One of the main benefits of the new building is the proximity it creates among city staff from different departments, Wheatley said. This is a change from the previous setup, which had city staff spread out in different buildings throughout the city.
“Obviously, as the city grows, their needs grow,” Wheatley said. “They all work together to some degree, so it was a matter of combining and making it more efficient.”
Plan One Architects worked with GH Phipps to complete the project. City departments such as code administration, planning, IT, finance and fire were involved in the project, as well, Public Works Director Brooks Webb said.