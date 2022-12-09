Years of planning and building finally paid off for the city of Laramie this week when the long-awaited Municipal Operations Center was on display for the public during an open house Tuesday afternoon.

The multi-building complex is now the center of multiple city services, such as engineering, administration, solid waste and wastewater and the street division.

Municipal Operations Center - entrance

Holiday decorations and historical planning equipment are on display at a sitting area in the Laramie Municipal Operations Center Dec. 6. The complex was completed earlier this year and houses most city departments.
Municipal Operations Center - vehicle storage

A group tours the street and fleet storage building of the Laramie Municipal Operations Center Dec. 6. The center was completed earlier this year and houses a majority of city operations.
Municipal Operations Center - adminstration

The second story of the Laramie Municipal Operations Center administrative building holds offices. Planning for the center began in 2014, and it was completed in June 2022.

