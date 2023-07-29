James Webb Telescope-first-image

This was the first deep field image of space taken more than a year ago by the James Webb Space Telescope. The University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will host a program at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 about the telescope.

 UW planetarium/courtesy

During August, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will introduce some new programming, including adding indie folk and K-pop playlists to its Saturday evening music rotation as well as providing a one-year update on the work of the James Webb Space Telescope.

“We are excited for several new and recurring special programs to occur with the commencement of the fall semester here at the University of Wyoming,” Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator, said in a news release. “‘Mesmerica 360’ will resume showing at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays beginning Aug. 25, but for only a limited time.”

