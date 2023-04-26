The University of Wyoming is moving to expand the sidewalks along the university side on 9th Street from Lewis to Clark streets.
During the Laramie City Council’s April 18 regular meeting Public Works Director Brooks Webb presented the university’s hopes to extend the sidewalk, making a shared-use path to accommodate the ever-growing student population. Though there were some issues that arose with the university’s proposal causing the council to adjust the plan and revisit the matter at a later date.
The university has been seeing an influx of student population with each passing year. To accommodate this problem it began to take the necessary steps to make the campus more accessible and safe for its students.
The latest concern includes the available sidewalk space from Lewis Street to Clark Street along the 9th Street corridor. As most Laramie citizens who commute along 9th Street know, there are many students who travel along that section of sidewalk whether it be on foot, biking, riding a scooter or skateboarding.
The university proposed a plan to allow for the installation of clean water pipes under the existing sidewalk. Though the university has hopes that while construction is already taking place, expansion of the sidewalk into a shared-use pathway could occur.
It would include the replacement of the grass acting as a divider between the current sidewalk and the gutters with more concrete to extend the sidewalk. This would bring the path from its current 5 feet of width to 12 feet.
Issues began to arise during the council meeting with the definition and requirements of a sidewalk versus a shared-use pathway. A sidewalk could be as wide as 12 feet but would be required to be policed like a sidewalk. Meaning no bikes, skateboards or otherwise would be able to ride on them. However, according to national and state standards a shared-use path would allow for the use of any nonmotorized vehicles on the path with the exception of motorized wheelchairs.
“UW’s submitted design plan does not meet the parks and rec master plan requirement or the design standards for a shared-use path for the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials design standards for a shared use path,” Webb said. “They call for 10 feet and the path that’s being proposed is actually 12 feet and there’s a lot more design standards that come forward than just the width of a path.”
Webb continued that there were other considerations with regards to meeting Americans with Disabilities Association Act requirements. If it’s considered a sidewalk it meets ADA standards. If it’s considered a shared-use path it will not.
UW Senior Project Manager Sam Farstad discussed the necessity for a decision to be made.
“I do appreciate the merit to national design standards. I think they have a utility but one size doesn’t fit all,” he said. “We’re not in metro Denver, we’re in Laramie, Wyoming — this is an improvement.”
The university already made plans with a contractor to install the water lines and Farstad emphasized the greater need for the water pipes than the extension of the sidewalk.
After careful consideration by the council the plan as it currently stands still had the university starting construction on Monday, April 24. Construction will include the demolition of the current sidewalk, the laying of water utility lines and repaving the sidewalk identical to how it lays now. Though there is room for further construction and improvement in the future.
“We’ve chosen to take a step in a direction that will be beneficial to future councils,” Mayor Brian Harrington said. “As well as future students at the university and future residents of Laramie.”
New pumping station
The West Laramie main lift station is no longer suitable for the growing population of Laramie. City staff has been working together to form a budget and plan for a new pumping station that is more effective for the city.
“The West Laramie main lift station is approaching the end of its useful life,” Webb said. “We know that we’ve planned for that.”
“City staff developed a scope of work for the Professional Engineering Services Agreement which included determination of a location to construct the new lift station, determination and design of either removal or abandonment of the existing lift station, and design of the new lift station,” according to city documents.
The pumping station will “include the following features: one bar screen with an overflow channel, one washer compactor, a pumping system that utilizes vacuum priming or other methods to minimize pump depth and improve serviceability, an automated public septage dump station, integrated communications equipment, overall increased pumping capacity to accommodate future development, integration into the existing backup generator system or the addition of a new backup generator system, and bypass pump connections.”
The shift from one pump station to another will be a task and raises many concerns for lag time, dispersal, and what is to become of the old location.
Councilmember Joe Shumway asked if “there be lag time between the new operation and the old operation of these lift stations?”
“We can’t afford for lag time in this situation obviously so there will be bypass pumping that occurs as they switch over to the new lift station,” Webb said. “We’ll have separate pumps acting as a temporary lift station while that switchover occurs.”
Webb is currently looking for a space on city property that is next to the current lift station. This would allow for the switch to the new station to be quick and efficient. Webb explained that it would be ideal to be close so the exchange will only take a day or two. Though there is no set date for construction on the lift pump to begin, bidding however would begin at the start of 2024.
The old Lovejoy’s building
Commonly known as the old Lovejoy’s bar is going to be getting a renovation. Stramthom Properties LLC currently owns the building and is planning to utilize the space for future use.
“It’ll enable the redevelopment,” City Manager Janine Jordan said. “The important thing to know is it will allow for a legal and safe address out of 420 South 2nd St. and allow these future commercial and residential uses to occur.”
With this renovation the possibility for the Hollyhock Haven by Travis Ivey to be torn down is currently up for debate.
“Myself and the assistant city manager did have conversations with the owners about the Hollyhock lot and they are willing to work with the city in the downtown to maybe repaint the mural at some point in the future,” Jordan said. “I also spoke with our downtown main street director and they understand the potential to maybe somehow preserve that mural either in paint or architectural design but the owner is willing to work with the city on that it does seem to kind of be heartfelt although there is some question about the peanut guy.”
There is no set date for construction to begin on the building and no definitive answer as to what will come of the Hollyhock mural and the beloved peanut guy. But the renovation could bring in a few new shops to the Laramie downtown area for the citizens to enjoy.