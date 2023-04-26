The University of Wyoming is moving to expand the sidewalks along the university side on 9th Street from Lewis to Clark streets.

During the Laramie City Council’s April 18 regular meeting Public Works Director Brooks Webb presented the university’s hopes to extend the sidewalk, making a shared-use path to accommodate the ever-growing student population. Though there were some issues that arose with the university’s proposal causing the council to adjust the plan and revisit the matter at a later date.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

