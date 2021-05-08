The opening of the Paddle House in downtown Laramie is the culmination of a 10-year effort for owner of Jessica Flock, and it’s a reflection of her lifelong love for whitewater adventures.
The Paddle House, 222 S. Second St., opened in early March in the storefront previously occupied by Laramie’s Basecamp and Cross County Connection.
The store sells gear for whitewater and flatwater sports, camping and other outdoor activities. Flock also rents rafts, paddleboards, kayaks, wetsuits, personal flotation devices and camping kitchen gear. She plans to sell used gear by consignment.
“We have a wide variety of stuff, with a focus on paddling and rafting sports,” she said.
Flock’s love of whitewater grew out of childhood trips she went on with her parents and three siblings. Dean and Phyllis Flock went on a couple guided rafting trips together in the late 1970s and came home smitten.
“My dad decided it would be a great idea to do this for the whole family, so he got us a boat, paddles, PFDs, wet suits and took us four kids,” she said.
They traveled the whitewater on the North Platte River in Wyoming and Snake River in Idaho. Then they started taking longer trips down the Yampa, Green and Salmon rivers. Flock rafted through the Grand Canyon for the first time in 1992.
“I started when I was eight years old and never looked back,” she said. “I fell in love right away, and it’s always been an integral part of my life.”
Flock’s partner, Dewey Gallegos, is perhaps as passionate about bicycles as she is about rafts, and for many years they dreamed of owning a shop that sold gear for both sports.
The first half of that dream came true about 10 years ago, when they bought the Pedal House on First Street, which sells and services bikes. Flock has been working on the second half of that dream since then, and it came to fruition with the opening of the Paddle House on the same block but around the corner.
“I get a perma-grin talking to people about boats, lakes and getting out on the water,” she said.
Laramie has a thriving rafting community, and one can catch of glimpse of boats on lawns and in open garages as the weather warms during the spring and summer. Flock said the Paddle House also has also drawn shoppers from around southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado.
In addition to serving as a hub for inspiring exploration of local waterways and equipping people for such adventures, Flock said she hopes the Paddle House will be a leader in efforts to protect waters and promote public access.
Those efforts are as big as the Colorado River Basin and as close to home as Spring Creek. Flock and the Paddle House were part of the Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploring Expedition in 2019, which traveled the Colorado River on the 150th anniversary of John Wesley Powell’s first exploratory expedition. The goal was to consider the complexities of water in today’s West and imagine what the next 150 years might hold. A documentary about the trip is forthcoming.
The Paddle House is also sponsoring a clean-up of Spring Creek from 9 a.m.-noon May 23, starting at a to-be-determined location near Garfield and 30th streets. There will be prizes for trash collectors, who should plan to get wet and dirty.
“I’m really focused on Laramie and southeast Wyoming, and making sure that people have clean water and we have public access so we can go and visit these wonderful lakes, streams and rivers,” she said.