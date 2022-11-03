...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and black
ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and
South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 80 and north to south
oriented highways such as Highway 287...especially for light
weight and high profile vehicles...including light load semis
and those towing camper trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
The new Pilot Hill Connector Trail passes through a diversity of habitats including sagebrush, pine and aspen. It connects to the Pilot Hill Recreation Area trails and then, down the mountain, to the Schoolyard trails.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
Two fence crossings along the Pilot Hill Connector Trail have bicycle-friendly cattleguards that eliminate the need to open and close gates.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
There is almost a rhythm: pump, pump, coast; pump, pump, coast. Then the beat changes: pump, pump, pump and then a long coast. I smile, enjoying the trail that winds and oscillates through the mix of pine and sagebrush.
I’m mountain biking the Pilot Hill Connector Trail on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. This new trail elicits a giggle or two as it passes through nearly 3 miles of sagebrush, aspen and pine.
The trail is accessed easily within the National Forest by first taking the Happy Jack Exit on Interstate 80. Continue on Happy Jack Road for a mile, before turning north onto Pilot Hill Road. Take this gravel road for 1.5 miles, evading the occasional pothole. At the intersection with Forest Road 714, continue north over the cattleguard and park in the widened area. The trail takes off to the east along the barbed-wire fence.
This wide singletrack trail is especially ideal for hiking, trail running, or mountain biking; any form of nonmotorized travel is allowed. Because this path is on National Forest lands, ebikes are not permitted since they are considered motorized.
The first treat comes within the first five minutes where the path enters a copse of aspen trees. The leaves have dropped and blown away with the wind, but it was likely quite colorful a month ago.
Next I pedal slightly rising terrain with sagebrush and robust ponderosa pine trees. Dead snags are numerous, towering overhead with their gnarled trunks and twisted branches.
I come to the first of two fence crossings where mini cattleguards eliminate the need to open and close the gate. I take the safe mode and walk over the arched grating and then hop back on my bike.
Next the trail cuts into the hillside, creating a rideable shelf while the sagebrush slope drops to the northeast. I pause to ogle the panoramic view. Beaver ponds form pools below while the sagebrush and pine hillsides roll off into the distance.
I let out another chuckle as the trail rolls through the sagebrush and then beneath a long rocky ridge rising overhead. This section of trail is a hoot. I pause at the tip of the ridge when the trail takes a sharp turn to the northwest. After a short rise I see Laramie spread out below.
The view is quickly obscured as the trail enters a tunnel of dense pine. Because of the change in orientation and the canopy cover, about a half inch of snow covers the trail. Up to this point, the ground was mostly dry and snow free.
The trail winds through the trees where, thankfully, the route is wide enough to prevent snagging a handlebar on a tree.
The trail continues descending through the tunnel of trees, back into the open and then through two more patches of woodland. What goes down must come back up, though. Those needing to return to their starting point can certainly head down the hill as far as they choose, but turning around sooner rather than later is recommended for those who aren’t big fans of climbing.
At the end of the new trail, where it crosses the National Forest boundary, the connector trail turns into Trail 12 of the Pilot Hill Recreation Area. This continuity offers an especially inviting option. Take a shuttle ride to the start of the connector trail to get dropped off, and then enjoy an adventure trek off the mountain and back to town – mostly all downhill.
Eventually this connector trail will link with other National Forest trails. That means a cyclist, hiker or horseback rider looking for a challenge could start on the edge of town, climb up the mountain and continue onto National Forest trails. They could eventually turn around and descend the mountain for a quicker return trip home.
In 2016 when the Schoolyard trail system first broke ground, such a route up the mountain was nothing more than “pie in the sky.” Then, amazingly, Pilot Hill Recreation Area came into being with trails continuing up the mountain. Now we have this new connector trail, linking to the Medicine Bow National Forest. That “pie in the sky” is now reality and is truly a mountain biker’s dream come true. Enjoy.