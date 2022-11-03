There is almost a rhythm: pump, pump, coast; pump, pump, coast. Then the beat changes: pump, pump, pump and then a long coast. I smile, enjoying the trail that winds and oscillates through the mix of pine and sagebrush.

I’m mountain biking the Pilot Hill Connector Trail on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. This new trail elicits a giggle or two as it passes through nearly 3 miles of sagebrush, aspen and pine.

