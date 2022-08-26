Calm before the storm

Beitel Elementary School third grade teachers Tami Whitton, left, and Crystal Graf work out instructions for students before the start of the 2021-22 school year in Albany County School District 1.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang File

CASPER — The Wyoming Department of Education is offering a new coaching program to school districts that’s meant to “improve teacher morale and retention.”

The program uses “instructional coaching” to highlight teachers’ strengths with the idea to help them expand on their successes. It pays both teachers and coaches who participate.

