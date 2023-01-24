Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett

House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman proposed a rules change requiring a two-thirds majority to overrule the speaker or majority floor leader.

Following impassioned Rules Committee testimony and floor debate, the Wyoming House voted on Jan. 16 to expand the authorities of its two top officers, effectively cementing the power of its newly elevated leadership and curbing rank-and-file members’ influence over the agenda.

Typically a sleepy procedural formality, the Legislature’s biennial rules setting took on new weight and heightened attention this session amid the freshening power struggle between the Wyoming Freedom Caucus and its intra-party establishment Republican rivals.

