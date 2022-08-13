...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
This restored historic Union Pacific caboose is one of the outside attractions that draws people traveling through Centennial to stop in and explore the Nici Self Museum. Now the museum has a new website that offers virtual tours of its items and exhibits.
Technology and the internet have progress to the point of making exploration and traveling as much a virtual pastime as a physical one.
Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and people have altered their electronic entertainment and education habits, small, remote communities are taking advantage this new avenue of digital tourism.
The small, out-of-the-way community of Centennial in Albany County is inviting visitors — in-person and virtually — to discover and enjoy the rural Wyoming experience.
One of Centennial’s main attractions is the Nici Self Historical Museum, which has hired a designer from a local photography studio to help show off the museum’s unique treasures online.
While the museum is a common stop for people driving through the community on their way to and from the Snowy Range Mountains, the museum hopes to attract others from the region to come specifically to see its collection.
The Nici Self Museum was named for Nici Self, a founder of the Centennial Valley Historical Association which supports operation of the museum. It focuses on life for ranchers and loggers in the 20th century, along with the evolution of the Centennial Valley through the decades.
“We (are) collecting and preserving the history of the valley,” said museum board member Cecily Goldie. “Most of what we collect comes from the valley or from someone who has a kind of thing that would’ve been used in the valley.”
With eight buildings, a train caboose, garden and a variety of outdoor displays, the museum provides more than enough variety to educate visitors on the lives of the community as it was established. As people become more interested in history and settlers in the West, the museum is a step into the past.
“We were established in 1975, and if we would’ve waited longer there’s a lot more that we could’ve lost that would just be gone,” said David Redder, another board member. “People want to see what was going on.”
While centered on remembering the past, the museum understands the deep importance of an online presence. Visitors are often passersby who see the museum’s landmark train caboose or beehive burner outside, but the goal to offer a free day trip destination for Colorado residents or Laramie families requires a different approach.
“You’re not going to get (intentional visitors) without a website,” Redder said. “Smaller (museums) are going to have problems just due to the cost.”
The cost to go digital is part of why the Nici Self Historical Museum put a website on hold, but after finding a local organization to help achieve the goal, it’s proud to have one.
The website has other benefits, like being a source of information that might be unable to come by. Since Centennial can be hard to access in winter months, the museum is closed after Labor Day and reopening on Memorial Day the next year. Additionally, the museum is primarily open on weekends.
The website offers exhibit and building information, along with a place to donate so that people can support the museum 24/7 every day of the year. The museum also is used for genealogical research by residents and their descendants.
“There’s enough here that is intriguing, and certainly the objects outside are appealing to a generation that had to use them,” Goldie said.
With a new website, the museum also has other new things to offer in its last month of operations this year.
“The museum also just installed a brand new railroad crossing sign and a local community member recently donated a treasure trove of photos and stories of local skiing history as well,” said Allison Plude from Seneca Creek Studios, the designer of their new website, in a press release.