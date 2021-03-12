The Albany County School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday evening to maintain a traditional schedule as it approved the calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
The two-years-from-now school year is scheduled to begin Aug. 25 for students and run through June 2, with the winter break set for Dec. 19-30.
The district’s calendar committee had been considering changing Fridays to early-release days and supplementing those days with enrichment programs for grades K-5. The committee floated the idea in a survey that went out to parents a couple months ago and was surprised that a majority of respondents liked it.
According to assistant superintendent Debbie Fisher, who leads the calendar committee, releasing students early on Fridays would give teachers time for focused, uninterrupted planning and minimize missed instructional time for students in extracurricular activities that take place during those hours.
However, as the committee continued working on the calendar and hearing community feedback, they decided against making a big shift right now.
Board member Beth Bear said the time wasn’t right to consider a big change to the schedule and a reduction in instructional hours because learning schedules have been disrupted for the past year.
“Now is not the time,” she said.
She added that the estimated cost for buses transporting students to enrichment locations could be several hundred thousand dollars.
“In the budget climate where we’re at, I can’t support that,” Bear said.
Board member Kim Sorenson agreed that the timing was causing stress to some in the community, even though potential changes would be more than a year away.
“This might be a huge chunk to take a bite out of right now,” he said.
At the same time, board members said they were open to continuing a discussion about modifying the traditional calendar in favor of a different approach.
“Maybe the standard five-days-a-week calendar isn’t the best way to go,” said board member Nate Martin.
Starting in 2022-23, professional development days will mostly take place on Fridays instead of Mondays, as requested by teachers. They said it’s easier to start a week of teaching on a Monday rather than a Tuesday.