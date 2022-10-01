Wyoming housing shortage

The Shoshoni municipal government possesses 112 acres on the west side of town, 40 acres of which has been platted for 72 lots that local officials want to see developed into workforce housing. So far, they haven’t been able to entice developers to build on the land, pictured here.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

SHOSHONI — Up until the last few years, many residents of this town of 600 people near the east bank of Boysen Reservoir believed their community was dying out.

The median age was 55. Businesses had little interest in coming to town. Chris Konija, the town’s chief of police, said there was “almost an acceptance of fate” that Shoshoni was on the path to becoming “another Jeffrey City” — a former uranium mining boomtown now home to just a couple dozen people.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus