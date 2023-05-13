After a few years of severe drought, this persistent rain could be a sight for sore eyes — and the grass in everyone’s yard also could use a bit of moisture to liven it up.
During the past few days from Tuesday through Friday the Laramie area has received anywhere from a continuous drizzle to a steady rain. The usually windy town earned itself just more than .31 inches of rain.
With a flood watch taking effect earlier in the week and lasting until noon on Friday, Arron Woodward, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, thinks the rain is letting up enough to ease concerns for flooding.
“The rain has either weakened or lightened in most places so that flood warning has expired,” he said during a phone interview with the Laramie Boomerang.
However, that doesn’t mean there will be no more rain. Showers and drizzles will continue into Tuesday of next week and could possibly put parts of Wyoming back into flood watch.
Though the drought during the recent years has left a lot of rivers and streams in a dire situation, the current above-average snowpack and the current rainfall has done wonders for the local rivers and streams. But there is a saying about too much of a good thing as a few rivers and streams are being closely monitored for overflow with the most prominent being Little Snake River west of the Sierra Madre Range.
“Of course overflow is something that we look for,” Woodward said. “We are monitoring a few rivers, and as of right now there are no concerns of flooding.”