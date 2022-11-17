...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
North winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow
will create low visibilities. The cold wind chills as low as 20
degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
