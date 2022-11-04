...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and
South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 9 PM MDT Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 80 and north to south
oriented highways such as Highway 287...especially for light
weight and high profile vehicles...including light load semis
and those towing camper trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will be possible from the
recent snowfall that could reduce visibility and create slick
road conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
We all have them – people in our lives who support us, the company we work for, the service group we belong to and our community as a whole in small, but vital ways.
We call them “Unsung Heroes,” and for the second consecutive year, we want to singing their praises through feature stories this holiday season. But to do that, we need your help.
To nominate someone in your life who you consider an “Unsung Hero,” please send an email to news@laramieboomerang.com with the subject line “Unsung Heroes” and include their name, phone number and a few lines about why you think they deserve recognition. (We’d love to have your name and phone number, too, so we can interview you about why you suggested them, but we will accept anonymous nominations.)
In order to give us time to write these stories and have them ready for publication during the holiday season, we need you to send in your nominations no later than Monday, Nov. 14.
Thanks in advance for helping us recognize the “Unsung Heroes” in our community.