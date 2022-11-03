...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and black
ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and
South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 80 and north to south
oriented highways such as Highway 287...especially for light
weight and high profile vehicles...including light load semis
and those towing camper trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
We all have them – people in our lives who support us, the company we work for, the service group we belong to and our community as a whole in small, but vital ways.
We call them “Unsung Heroes,” and for the second consecutive year, we want to singing their praises through feature stories this holiday season. But to do that, we need your help.
To nominate someone in your life who you consider an “Unsung Hero,” please send an email to news@laramieboomerang.com with the subject line “Unsung Heroes” and include their name, phone number and a few lines about why you think they deserve recognition. (We’d love to have your name and phone number, too, so we can interview you about why you suggested them, but we will accept anonymous nominations.)
In order to give us time to write these stories and have them ready for publication during the holiday season, we need you to send in your nominations no later than Monday, Nov. 14.
Thanks in advance for helping us recognize the “Unsung Heroes” in our community.