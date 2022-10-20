...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431,
432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429,
430, 431, 432, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph.
Gusts 45 mph possible Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
We all have them – people in our lives who support us, the company we work for, the service group we belong to and our community as a whole in small, but vital ways.
We call them “Unsung Heroes,” and for the second consecutive year, we want to singing their praises through feature stories this holiday season. But to do that, we need your help.
To nominate someone in your life who you consider an “Unsung Hero,” please send an email to news@laramieboomerang.com with the subject line “Unsung Heroes” and include their name, phone number and a few lines about why you think they deserve recognition. (We’d love to have your name and phone number, too, so we can interview you about why you suggested them, but we will accept anonymous nominations.)
In order to give us time to write these stories and have them ready for publication during the holiday season, we need you to send in your nominations no later than Monday, Nov. 14.
Thanks in advance for helping us recognize the “Unsung Heroes” in our community.