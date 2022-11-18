...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
We all have them – people in our lives who support us, the company we work for, the service group we belong to and our community as a whole in small, but vital ways.
We call them “Unsung Heroes,” and for the second consecutive year, we want to singing their praises through feature stories this holiday season. But to do that, we need your help.
To nominate someone in your life who you consider an “Unsung Hero,” please send an email to news@laramieboomerang.com with the subject line “Unsung Heroes” and include their name, phone number and a few lines about why you think they deserve recognition. (We’d love to have your name and phone number, too, so we can interview you about why you suggested them, but we will accept anonymous nominations.)
In order to give us time to write these stories and have them ready for publication during the holiday season, we need you to send in your nominations no later than Monday, Nov. 21.
Thanks in advance for helping us recognize the “Unsung Heroes” in our community.