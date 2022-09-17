Skils’kin, a nonprofit focused on disabilities and employment that operates in Washington, Montana, Oklahoma and Wyoming, will pay $100,000 and provide other relief to settle a race discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency said in a Monday news release.
The only Black employee on the Skils’kin grounds crew working at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne was called various racial slurs by other Skils’kin employees, according to the EEOC. When the employee complained about the racially offensive statements, Skils’kin reportedly assigned him to work directly with the coworker and supervisor who were harassing him. The EEOC said Skils’kin continued to ignore the employee’s complaints and then fired him, despite his multiple years of service, while retaining a white employee hired only three months earlier.
Such alleged behavior violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects employees from race discrimination, including race harassment and retaliation in the workplace, the news release said. The EEOC filed suit in U.S. District Court in Wyoming. The case isEqual Employment Opportunity Commission v. Skils’kin, civil action No. 2:21-CV-185-NDF.
The consent decree settling the suit requires Skils’kin to review and update its race discrimination and non-retaliation policies, as well as post an anti-discrimination notice. The company will also provide trainings on Title VII, as well as unlawful race discrimination, race harassment and retaliation.
Skils’kin must provide reports to the EEOC detailing its compliance with the terms of the decree and its receipt of any complaints of race discrimination. The decree also requires Skils’kin pay $100,000 to the employee. The court will retain authority to enforce the terms of the decree for its two-year duration.
Brian Behler, the CEO of Skils’kin, responded that the “settlement would result in a better outcome for all parties. Because Skils’kin already promotes inclusivity, the training agreed to in the decree will only make Skils’kin an even stronger employer going forward.”
“We have always taken allegations of discrimination in the workplace very seriously,” the nonprofit chief added in a news release sent to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday, in response to a request for comment. “We have always opposed any form of discrimination. Skils’kin is fully committed to creating safe and inclusive work environments for all its employees. We have a policy of swiftly, thoroughly, and diligently investigating every such allegation made by any of our employees as we did regarding this matter.”
Mary Jo O’Neill, regional attorney of the EEOC’s Phoenix District, said it’s “the unfortunate reality that race discrimination still plagues many workplaces, including in Wyoming. In 2021, 27.3% of all charges of discrimination filed in Wyoming included a race claim. The EEOC will continue to take legal action to root out such conduct.”
“Retaliation is the most alleged discrimination complaint filed with the EEOC,” said Amy Burkholder, the field director of the EEOC’s Denver field office, in the federal agency’s announcement. “In Wyoming, 63.6% of all charges of discrimination filed in 2021 include a retaliation claim. Employees have the right to complain about race discrimination and race harassment in the workplace. And employers have a legal obligation to ensure those employees are not retaliated against for complaining.”
The EEOC’s Phoenix District Office has jurisdiction over Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah.
The EEOC advances opportunity in the workplace by enforcing federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination. More information about race discrimination is available at eeoc.gov/racecolor-discrimination. More information about retaliation is available at eeoc.gov/retaliation.