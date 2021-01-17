The City of Laramie and Albany County provides funding opportunities to local nonprofit organizations through their annual budget-making processes.
Historically known as “Outside Agencies” or “Community Partners,” organizations receiving municipal and county funds do not operate within the formal structure of city or county governments but may utilize support from these entities to achieve their missions, or to fund special projects.
Community Partner organizations should have a strong presence within the community and provide vital services or activities that improve the community. Organizations receiving Community Partner funding have typically fallen within the following three categories:
• Recreational/Arts and Culture
• Social Services
• Civic or Quasi-Governmental
Recreational/Arts and Culture organizations are generally defined as those that exist to promote, sustain, and develop recreational, cultural and leisure activities within the community. Previous awardees in this category include the Laramie Plains Museum, Laramie Depot, Laramie Public Art Coalition and Relative Theatrics.
The primary objective of the Social Service agencies that receive funding through the Community Partner program is to support or engage in activities or programs designed to enhance the wellbeing of individuals and families within the community. Laramie Reproductive Health, the Downtown Clinic, Climb Wyoming and Interfaith-Good Samaritan are among the traditional awardees in this funding category.
Civic or Quasi-Governmental Organizations have been established to work for the overall improvement, advancement, and economic health of the community through working collaboratively with the City of Laramie or Albany County on shared goals, concerns and interests. The Albany County Public Library and Laramie Regional Airport are example awardees in this funding category.
TO APPLY
The deadline for application submittal is Feb. 22. Applications can be downloaded at the City of Laramie website, https://www.cityoflaramie.org/188/Grants-Partner-Funding.
Albany County specific questions can be directed to Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales: 307-721-5533 or JGonzales@co.albany.wy.us.
For additional information, please contact Nancy Oakland-Potter at noaklandpotter@cityoflaramie.org.